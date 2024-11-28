Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$167.13’, now 27.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. with ticker code (WMS) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $184.00 and $135.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $167.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $131.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day MA is $148.00 and the 200 day MA is $158.96. The market capitalization for the company is 10.33B. Currently the stock stands at: $133.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,113,737,652 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.18, revenue per share of $37.53 and a 13.26% return on assets.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing water management solutions for the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, which provides superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. The Company’s segments include Pipe, International, Infiltrator and Allied Products & Other. Its Pipe segment manufactures and markets performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its Infiltrator is engaged in providing plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. International segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside of the United States, with owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. The Company’s Allied Products & Other segment offers adjacent technologies to its core Pipe offering, presenting a complete drainage solution for its clients and customers.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$167.13’, now 30.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$167.13’, now 25.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$178.67’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.