Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Adriatic Metals PLC -.5% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Adriatic Metals PLC with ticker (LON:ADT1) now has a potential downside of -.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

ADT1.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Adriatic Metals PLC share price of 221 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential downside of -.5%. Trading has ranged between 124 (52 week low) and 254 (52 week high) with an average of 131,181 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £723,821,202.

Adriatic Metals PLC is a United Kingdom-based precious and base metals mining company that is advancing the Vares Silver Operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia. The Company’s flagship Vares Project is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) north of Sarajevo, in the district of Vares. It owns 100% of the 44 square kilometers (km2) Vares Project concession. The concession area includes the mineralization included in the Mineral Resource Estimates of Rupice and Veovaca, as well as a number of prospects and exploration targets. The polymetallic underground deposit of Rupice has high grades of silver and zinc, with lead, copper and gold credits. The Raska Zinc-Silver Project is a prospective 130 km2 land package in southern Serbia, focused primarily around two historic open pit mining operations: Sastavci and Kizevak deposits that sit on the polymetallic tethyan metallogenic belt, which contain zinc, silver and lead mineralization.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 6.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 14.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 9.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 14.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 7.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Adriatic Metals PLC 8.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.