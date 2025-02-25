Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.38’, now 50.9% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. with ticker code (ACHC) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $43.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $61.38. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $40.67 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 50.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and the 200 day MA is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of 3.82B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $41.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,767,977,506 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.49, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.