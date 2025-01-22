Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 40.2% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ACHC) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $43.00 calculating the average target price we see $61.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.78 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 40.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and the 200 day MA is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of 4.12B. The stock price is currently at: $44.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,778,574,063 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.55, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.