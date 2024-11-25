Zoetis Inc. Share Price Target ‘$214.78’, now 21.5% Upside Potential

Follow us on:

Zoetis Inc. with ticker code (ZTS) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $248.00 and $172.12 calculating the average target share price we see $214.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $176.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $185.60 while the 200 day moving average is $178.22. The market cap for the company is 79.84B. Currently the stock stands at: $176.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $97,040,117,198 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.2, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.

