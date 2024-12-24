Zoetis Inc. Share Price Target ‘$214.22’, now 30.0% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. which can be found using ticker (ZTS) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $248.00 and $180.00 calculating the average target share price we see $214.22. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $164.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day MA is $178.77 and the 200 day moving average is $176.65. The market capitalization for the company is 74.12B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $164.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $96,319,166,628 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.88, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.