Warpaint London Results, Webinar and Analyst Briefing 22 September 2021

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, says it will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Wednesday 22 September 2021.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results, those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk or on 020 3934 6636.

Investor Webinar

Warpaint’s management will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. BST on Wednesday 22 September 2021. This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders. Those who wish to attend should email warpaint@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with access details. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: warpaint@investor-focus.co.uk.

Warpaint London sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies own brand white label cosmetics produced for several major high street retailers. The Group also sells cosmetics using its other brand names of Man’stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat.