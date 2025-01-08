Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$43.62’, now 23.2% Upside Potential

Valvoline Inc. which can be found using ticker (VVV) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $49.00 and $37.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $43.62. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $35.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is $39.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to $41.44. The company has a market cap of 4.47B. The stock price is currently at: $34.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,500,477,905 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.36, revenue per share of $11.90 and a 7.69% return on assets.

Valvoline Inc. is focused on providing preventive vehicle maintenance and related services in its stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company offers services, including oil change to cabin air filters, battery replacements and tire rotations. The Company offers its services through retail stores using Valvoline-branded passenger car motor oils and products, which are designed to serve evolving maintenance needs and improve vehicle and engine performance and lifespan. It also offers vehicle maintenance services through independent franchise, and Express Care stores that service vehicles with Valvoline products. Its products and services are offered through approximately 1,715 company-operated and franchised service centers under Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands stores and supports over 250 locations through its Express Care platform across the United States and Canada.