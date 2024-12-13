Valmont Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$367.50’, now 11.1% Upside Potential

Valmont Industries, Inc. with ticker code (VMI) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $382.00 and $335.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $367.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $330.64 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is $324.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $272.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.62B. Currently the stock stands at: $329.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,363,039,857 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.37, revenue per share of $200.09 and a 9.01% return on assets.

Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates in two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation; Lighting and Transportation; Coatings; Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. It also develops technology for precision application, including predictive, autonomous crop and irrigation management.