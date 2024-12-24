UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$636.05’, now 27.2% Upside Potential

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) now have 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $700.00 and $587.12 calculating the mean target share price we have $636.05. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $500.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day MA is $572.06 and the 200 day MA is $538.69. The market cap for the company is 465.98B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $506.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $592,611,931,372 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.9, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.