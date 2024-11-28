Follow us on:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$628.08’, now 3.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated which can be found using ticker (UNH) now have 27 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $715.00 and $550.00 and has a mean share price target at $628.08. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $606.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The day 50 moving average is $584.06 and the 200 day moving average is $535.45. The company has a market capitalization of 559.88B. The stock price is currently at: $608.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $579,528,654,932 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.53, revenue per share of $427.22 and a 6.92% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.

