Touchstone Exploration strong cash position and increased production volumes (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Paul talks us through the highlights from the first quarter results, updates us on the Coho pipeline, approval from the EIA and the application and progress on the long-term production test at Royston-1.

Touchstone Exploration (LON TXP) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. They are currently one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with assets in several large, high-quality reservoirs that have significant internally estimated total petroleum initially-in-place and an extensive inventory of oil and natural gas development and exploration opportunities.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Touchstone Exploration Inc

