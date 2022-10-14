Touchstone Exploration first gas in Trinidad highlighting opportunity there (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the Coho facility safely delivering first natural gas.

Paul explains how this will affect the company’s production, why the well coming online is important for Trinidad, the lessons learnt following the delays, the Trinidad Government and their support, how the budget might impact the company and Cascadura is progressing.

Touchstone Exploration is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent, onshore, oil producers in Trinidad.