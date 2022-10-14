Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration first gas in Trinidad highlighting opportunity there (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the Coho facility safely delivering first natural gas.

Paul explains how this will affect the company’s production, why the well coming online is important for Trinidad, the lessons learnt following the delays, the Trinidad Government and their support, how the budget might impact the company and Cascadura is progressing.

Touchstone Exploration is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent, onshore, oil producers in Trinidad.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Touchstone Exploration first gas in Trinidad highlighting opportunity there (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.