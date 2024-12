Touchstone Exploration Strategic Moves to Dominate Onshore Gas Production in Trinidad (Video)

Touchstone Exploration’s (LON:TXP) recent acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited marks a critical step in its strategic evolution. In this interview, CEO Paul Baay outlines the significance of securing an 80-million cubic feet per day gas processing facility, its integration with Touchstone’s existing Ortoire Block, and how this deal positions the company as a leading onshore gas producer in Trinidad.

Watch now to see how the move aligns with Touchstone’s broader goals, its innovative optimisation strategies for midstream assets, and plans for an extensive infill drilling programme.

Touchstone Exploration is a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company focused on unlocking value in Trinidad and Tobago through its robust infrastructure and strategic asset acquisitions.