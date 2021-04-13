Touchstone Exploration positive flowback testing of the Cascadura Deep-1 well (Interview)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the results from the flowback testing of the Cascadura Deep-1 well. Paul runs us through the results, explains what this will do to the production profile of Touchstone when added to current production and along with the anticipated production from the Coho and Cascaudra-1 wells, plans from here to bring the well into production, why they only completed testing on 199 feet out of the 449 feet, how the additional 558 feet of pay identified at Cascadura-Deep will be tested and other news investors can expect from the company.

Touchstone Exploration is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.