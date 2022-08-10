Touchstone Exploration excited to ramp up production (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the Environmental Impact Assessment.

Now that the Environmental Management Authority have confirmed that the Environmental Impact Assessment is complete Paul explains what this means for the Cascadura well, any effects on the production timeline, the process of the pre-commissioning and commissioning starting at Coho and the view of Trinidad government on the imminent production from the Ortoire block.

