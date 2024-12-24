The New York Times Company Share Price Target ‘$58.00’, now 9.7% Upside Potential

The New York Times Company with ticker code (NYT) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $66.00 and $45.00 and has a mean share price target at $58.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $52.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is $54.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of 8.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $52.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,518,324,582 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.31, revenue per share of $15.25 and a 8.17% return on assets.

The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company’s news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company’s interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audm (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product; and The Athletic. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The Times’s print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.