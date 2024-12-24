The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$396.77’, now 43.3% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group with ticker code (CI) now have 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $438.00 and $344.78 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $396.77. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $276.92 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 43.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $319.51 and the 200 day MA is $338.83. The company has a market cap of 78.34B. The current share price for the company is: $281.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $112,239,638,561 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.67, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.