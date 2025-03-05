The Cigna Group Share Price Target ‘$362.31’, now 16.3% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group which can be found using ticker (CI) have now 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $405.00 and $323.00 and has a mean share price target at $362.31. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $311.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $289.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $324.62. The company has a market cap of 84.53B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $308.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $98,311,513,893 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.72, revenue per share of $881.65 and a 3.93% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.