Tenet Healthcare Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.0% Upside Potential

Tenet Healthcare Corporation which can be found using ticker (THC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $217.00 and $140.00 calculating the mean target price we have $182.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at $142.68 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.0%. The day 50 moving average is $156.88 while the 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market cap of 13.51B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $142.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,286,550,856 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.5, revenue per share of $213.20 and a 6.99% return on assets.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI’s ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.