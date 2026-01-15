Follow us on:

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR.L): Analyst Ratings Indicate Stability in Grocery-Focused REIT

Broker Ratings

Investors looking at real estate opportunities within the retail sector might want to take a closer look at Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR.L). This FTSE 250-listed company, which specializes in grocery properties, is uniquely positioned as the only London Stock Exchange-listed REIT dedicated exclusively to supermarket investments. As of June 2025, its portfolio boasts a valuation of £1.6 billion, a testament to its robust asset base and strategic focus.

**Market Position and Price Performance**

Supermarket Income REIT operates within the retail segment of the real estate sector in the United Kingdom. With a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, the company offers a substantial investment opportunity for those interested in the grocery property market. Trading at 83.6 GBp, the stock has shown resilience, hovering near the upper end of its 52-week range (65.50 – 86.80 GBp). The stock’s stability is further reflected in its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, standing at 80.53 GBp and 80.03 GBp, respectively.

**Valuation and Financial Metrics**

While some traditional valuation metrics like the P/E ratio remain unavailable, the Forward P/E stands at a significant 1,330.79, indicating market expectations of future earnings growth. However, the company’s current financials suggest caution, with a negative free cash flow of -£84.4 million. The REIT’s dividend yield of 7.43% is attractive, although the payout ratio of 124.59% suggests the company is currently paying out more than its earnings, which could affect future dividend sustainability.

**Growth and Income Potential**

Revenue growth at 4.20% shows that Supermarket Income REIT is expanding its top-line, albeit modestly. The focus on properties let to leading supermarket operators ensures a stable and potentially inflation-proof income stream. The REIT’s strategic positioning in grocery stores, which serve both online and in-store customers, aligns well with the growing omnichannel retail trend.

**Analyst Ratings and Outlook**

Analyst sentiment reflects a balanced view with 2 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The target price range of 77.00 to 95.00 GBp suggests a potential price upside of 2.39% from the current levels. This conservative upside reflects the market’s expectation of steady performance rather than explosive growth, typical of REITs with secure, long-term income streams.

**Technical Indicators**

From a technical perspective, the stock’s RSI at 34.55 suggests it is nearing oversold territory, which could imply a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to enter at lower valuation points. The MACD and Signal Line further support this, with a positive differential indicating a possible upward momentum.

Supermarket Income REIT’s focus on essential grocery infrastructure positions it well in uncertain times, providing investors with a reliable income stream and potential long-term capital appreciation. While challenges such as high payout ratios and negative cash flow exist, the company’s strategic asset allocation in the grocery sector offers a unique investment proposition. Investors seeking stable income with a modest growth potential might find SUPR.L an appealing addition to their portfolios.

