Strix Group working towards the full potential of its business (Interview)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) Chief Executive Officer Mark Bartlett joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss final results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Mark talks us through the highlights, explains how the company has performed across its three product categories; kettle controls, water, and appliances, how the LAICA integration is going, provides more details around Strix’s sustainability report and “Sustainable. Innovative. Dependable.” Strategy and what we can expect from the company over 2022.

Strix Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.