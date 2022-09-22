Strix Group looking to maximise its growth throughout the year (VIDEO)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) CEO Bark Bartlett joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Mark talks us through the highlights for the period, the growth in the water and appliances categories, progress in the global kettle controls market, sustainability and what we can expect from the company during the rest of the year.

Strix Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.