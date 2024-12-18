Strix Group plc Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Growth (Video)

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, has has provided an update on trading for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 (FY24).

In this discussion with Mark Bartlett, CEO of Strix Group plc, we explore the company’s strategies for navigating economic challenges, driving sustainable innovations, and capturing new markets. From the launch of next-generation technologies to their aggressive expansion into Europe, Bartlett shares how Strix is strengthening its foothold across diverse industries.

