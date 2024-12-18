Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Strix Group plc Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Growth (Video)

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, has has provided an update on trading for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 (FY24).

In this discussion with Mark Bartlett, CEO of Strix Group plc, we explore the company’s strategies for navigating economic challenges, driving sustainable innovations, and capturing new markets. From the launch of next-generation technologies to their aggressive expansion into Europe, Bartlett shares how Strix is strengthening its foothold across diverse industries.

Strix is a global leader in kettle safety controls, water filtration, and small domestic appliances, empowering millions daily with reliable, energy-efficient solutions.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Strix Group plc Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Growth (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.