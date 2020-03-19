Strix Group CEO Mark Bartlett Focus on new product opportunities paying off (Interview)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett joins DirectorsTalk to discuss preliminary results for year end 2019. Mark talks us through the highlights, explains how the company is performing in key markets, its emphasis on new product development, China and the outlook for the company.

Strix Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this field since being founded in 1982.

