STAG Industrial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.42’, now 15.0% Upside Potential

STAG Industrial, Inc. which can be found using ticker (STAG) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $48.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $41.42. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and the 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of 6.70B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $35.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,702,879,163 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36, revenue per share of $4.13 and a 2.55% return on assets.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company seeks to identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of its risk assessment model. Its primary business objectives are to own and operate a balanced and diversified portfolio of binary risk investments that maximize cash flows available for distribution to its stockholders, and to enhance stockholder value over time by achieving sustainable long-term growth in distributable cash flow from operations per share. The Company owns approximately 562 buildings in 41 states with 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of approximately 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three value add portfolio buildings.