Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

STAG Industrial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.42’, now 15.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

STAG Industrial, Inc. which can be found using ticker (STAG) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $48.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $41.42. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and the 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of 6.70B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $35.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,702,879,163 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36, revenue per share of $4.13 and a 2.55% return on assets.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company seeks to identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of its risk assessment model. Its primary business objectives are to own and operate a balanced and diversified portfolio of binary risk investments that maximize cash flows available for distribution to its stockholders, and to enhance stockholder value over time by achieving sustainable long-term growth in distributable cash flow from operations per share. The Company owns approximately 562 buildings in 41 states with 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of approximately 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three value add portfolio buildings.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.55’, now 12.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.64’, now 15.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    STAG Industrial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.82’, now 12.6% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.