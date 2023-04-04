Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Smiths Group plc -3.8% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Smiths Group plc with ticker (LON:SMIN) now has a potential downside of -3.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Smiths Group plc share price of 1,716 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -3.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,353 (52 week low) and 1,807 (52 week high) with an average of 715,204 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,033,180,130.

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek and Smiths Interconnect. Its John Crane segment is engaged in providing mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings and specialized filtration systems. Its Smiths Detection segment offers sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband. Its Flex-Tek segment offers engineered components, flexible hosing and rigid tubing that heat and move fluids and gases. Its Smiths Interconnect segment offers specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets and sub-systems used in high-speed, high reliability, secure connectivity applications. It offers its services to industries, including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, power generation, mining, water treatment, pulp and paper and turbomachinery.



