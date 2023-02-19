ShapeShift clarifies Sen. Warren’s remarks: “Setting the Record Straight”

ShapeShift, a crypto platform based in Switzerland, has responded to United States Senator Elizabeth Warren’s comments made at a recent senate hearing on “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets”. The platform suggested that Warren used it as a scapegoat to push her latest crypto bill, and that she had made mistakes in her analysis of the platform. ShapeShift also denied Warren’s claims of its involvement with illicit financing, stating that it does not handle user funds nor does it have the ability to facilitate such activities. The platform clarified that it is not an exchange, but an open-source crypto dashboard that facilitates users connecting to different protocols and platforms. It added that it cares about user safety and access to innovation, encouraging Warren and others to “constructively engage” with its community on the topic of financial freedom and innovation.