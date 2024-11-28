Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$102.17’, now 2.4% Upside Potential

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. with ticker code (SIGI) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $95.00 calculating the average target share price we see $102.17. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $99.80 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day MA is $94.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to $95.91. The company has a market cap of 6.20B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $102.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,347,727,848 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.42, revenue per share of $77.53 and a 1.63% return on assets.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of property and casualty insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to commercial enterprises, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the Write Your Own (WYO) program of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers who are unable to obtain coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.