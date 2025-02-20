Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$926.66’, now 36.3% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which can be found using ticker (REGN) have now 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,152.00 and $575.00 and has a mean share price target at $926.66. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $680.00 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $708.32 while the 200 day moving average is $935.72. The company has a market cap of 74.96B. The stock price is currently at: $685.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $102,150,505,631 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.89, revenue per share of $131.62 and a 7.31% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.