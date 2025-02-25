Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$926.66’, now 29.9% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which can be found using ticker (REGN) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,152.00 and $575.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $926.66. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $713.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $703.83 while the 200 day moving average is $932.00. The company has a market capitalization of 80.08B. The current share price for the company is: $732.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $104,034,660,500 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.09, revenue per share of $131.62 and a 7.31% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.