QuidelOrtho Corporation Share Price Target ‘$51.14’, now 21.9% Upside Potential

QuidelOrtho Corporation which can be found using ticker (QDEL) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $61.00 and $38.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $51.14. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $41.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is $43.19 and the 200 day MA is $41.09. The company has a market cap of 2.80B. The stock price is currently at: $41.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,414,287,895 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.41 and a 0.38% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.