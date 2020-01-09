Plant Health Care Can now import unlimited amounts of Harpin 𝜶β into Brazil

Plant Health Care (LON: PHC), a leading provider of novel patent-protected biological products to global agriculture markets, provided this morning the following update on trading in Brazil further to the Trading Update on 19 December 2019.

Plant Health Care has now received the licence to import unlimited amounts of Harpin 𝜶β into Brazil, which had been anticipated in late 2019. This licence will allow the Company to ship product to Brazil to satisfy existing demand in sugar cane and row crops; it is anticipated that orders will be invoiced during the first quarter of 2020.

Demonstration trials of Harpin 𝜶β reliably give average yield increases of 20% or more in sugar cane in Brazil. The Company currently has trials on the ground with producers and processors which grow some 3 million Ha of sugar cane; these trials will report results during the course of 2020.

Chris Richards, CEO of Plant Health Care said: “This import licence unblocks sales of Harpin 𝜶β to Brazil, which we had anticipated in 2019. We are now free to explore ways of ramping up sales to sugar cane in Brazil even faster. With more than 8 million Ha of sugar cane planted in Brazil, this is a huge opportunity for the Company.”