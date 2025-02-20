Ovintiv Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.42’, now 31.5% Upside Potential

Ovintiv Inc. which can be found using ticker (OVV) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $73.00 and $44.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $58.42. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.44 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 31.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $42.40 and the 200 moving average now moves to $43.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.82B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $45.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,539,698,524 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.77%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.99, revenue per share of $35.74 and a 8.94% return on assets.

Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s production to third party customers. The segment’s activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.