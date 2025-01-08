Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

NRG Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.64’, now -.1% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

NRG Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NRG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $140.00 and $43.00 and has a mean share price target at $98.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.72 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $93.89 while the 200 day moving average is $83.11. The market cap for the company is 19.59B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $96.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $19,578,926,114 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.94, revenue per share of $133.42 and a 1.9% return on assets.

NRG Energy, Inc. is a consumer services company, which is engaged in producing and selling energy and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The Company sells power, natural gas, home and power services, and develops sustainable solutions, predominately under the brand names NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. The Company sells a variety of products to residential and small commercial customers, including retail electricity and energy management, natural gas, home security, line and surge protection products, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar and portable lighting. It provides power and natural gas to the business-to-business markets in North America, as well as retail services, including commodity sales, energy efficiency and energy management solutions to business customers.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.64’, now 9.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.64’, now 3.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.1% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.4% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$97.11’, now -4.0% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.