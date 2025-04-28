Follow us on:

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Stock Analysis: A Promising 20.66% Upside Potential in the Regional Banking Sector

Broker Ratings

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) stands out in the regional banking sector, not only due to its rich history dating back to 1856 but also because of its promising potential upside of 20.66%, according to recent analyst consensus. As a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, New York, NBT Bancorp provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, primarily serving customers across the northeastern United States.

**Current Market Performance and Outlook**

NBT Bancorp is trading at $42.60, with a slight daily price change of 0.24, marking a 0.01% increase. The company’s stock price has fluctuated between $35.01 and $52.33 over the past 52 weeks, indicating a stable performance despite market volatilities. The stock’s forward P/E ratio of 10.03 suggests that it is reasonably valued, especially when considering the company’s solid revenue growth of 9.00%.

**Valuation and Profitability Metrics**

While some valuation metrics like the trailing P/E, PEG ratio, and Price/Book are not available, the available data offers insight into NBT Bancorp’s profitability. An EPS of 3.03 and a return on equity (ROE) of 9.55% highlight the company’s efficiency in generating profits. The dividend yield of 3.19% coupled with a payout ratio of 44.22% underscores NBT’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, making it an attractive pick for income-focused investors.

**Analyst Ratings and Price Targets**

Analyst sentiment towards NBT Bancorp is generally positive, with three buy ratings and three hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The price target range of $45.00 to $57.00 presents an average target of $51.40, emphasizing the stock’s potential to appreciate significantly from its current levels. This potential upside, calculated at 20.66%, places NBT Bancorp in an appealing position for growth-oriented investors seeking opportunities in the regional banking landscape.

**Technical Indicators**

Technical analysis reveals mixed signals. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32, while the 200-day moving average is higher at $46.01, suggesting some short-term bearish pressure. The RSI (14) stands at 80.91, indicating the stock is overbought, which might warrant caution for those considering short-term positions. The MACD at -0.46 and Signal Line at -1.01 also reflect current bearish momentum.

**Investment Summary**

NBT Bancorp Inc. offers a robust value proposition for investors, combining steady revenue growth and a generous dividend yield with a promising upside potential. Although some technical indicators suggest caution due to short-term overbought conditions, the company’s strong fundamentals and analyst confidence provide ample reason for optimism. As NBT Bancorp continues to leverage its extensive experience and comprehensive service offerings, it remains a noteworthy contender in the regional banking sector for both value and growth investors.

