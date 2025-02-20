Natera, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$179.67’, now 6.1% Upside Potential

Natera, Inc. with ticker code (NTRA) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $210.00 and $37.00 with the average share target price sitting at $179.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $169.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is $168.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $132.04. The company has a market cap of 22.79B. The stock price is currently at: $172.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,171,980,761 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.59 and a -9.96% return on assets.

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company that is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular testing services, applying its technology in the fields of women’s health, oncology and organ health. Its cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (cfDNA) technology combines its molecular assays, which reliably measure many informative regions across the genome from samples as small as a single cell. The Company’s product offerings include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Vistara, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS), Spectrum Preimplantation Genetics, Anora Miscarriage Test (Anora) and Prospera. The Company also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software platform that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the Company’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the Company’s technology. Its NIPT screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother.