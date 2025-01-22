Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.8% Upside Potential

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $100.00 calculating the average target price we see $125.13. Now with the previous closing price of $97.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is $99.97 and the 200 day moving average is $115.60. The company has a market cap of 243.45B. Currently the stock stands at: $96.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $311,108,283,128 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.13, revenue per share of $24.93 and a 10.53% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.