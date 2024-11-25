Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.96’, now 30.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $28.00 and $20.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $23.96. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $18.38 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is $19.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.30B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $18.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,208,740,726 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.9, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.96’, now 27.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.65’, now 27.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.6% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.