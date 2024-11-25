Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.96’, now 30.4% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $28.00 and $20.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $23.96. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $18.38 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is $19.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.30B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $18.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,208,740,726 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.9, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.