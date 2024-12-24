Follow us on:

Lithia Motors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$397.40’, now 10.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Lithia Motors, Inc. with ticker code (LAD) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $450.00 and $330.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $397.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $359.98 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $358.45 and the 200 day MA is $295.45. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.59B. The current share price for the company is: $360.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,592,386,318 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.3, revenue per share of $1,271.82 and a 4.7% return on assets.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an automotive retailer in North America, which offers a selection of vehicles across global carmakers. The Company provides a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. The Company operates approximately 296 locations representing 48 brands in two countries, across 28 states of the United States and three Canadian provinces. It offers vehicles through its comprehensive network of locations, e-commerce platforms and captive finance division. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The Vehicle Operations segment consists of all aspects of the Company’s auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by its Financing Operations. The Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations.

