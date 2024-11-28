Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$134.00’, now 49.7% Upside Potential

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (LNTH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $110.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $134.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $89.53 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 49.7%. The day 50 moving average is $102.12 while the 200 day moving average is $87.02. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.28B. The current share price for the company is: $90.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,393,596,164 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15, revenue per share of $21.69 and a 17% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.