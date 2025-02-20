Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$133.46’, now 60.0% Upside Potential

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LNTH) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $110.00 with the average share target price sitting at $133.46. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $83.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $90.96 and the 200 day MA is $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of 5.66B. The current share price for the company is: $81.39 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,054,433,258 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.52, revenue per share of $21.69 and a 17% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.