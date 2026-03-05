Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock Analysis: Uncovering a Potential 39.45% Upside

Broker Ratings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), a dominant player in the technology sector, stands out with its robust financial management solutions and a promising growth trajectory. With a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, Intuit serves as a stalwart in the software application industry, offering a suite of products through its well-known segments including QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Currently trading at $440.14, Intuit’s stock has seen a modest price change of 0.02% recently. However, the broader 52-week price range of $358.71 to $807.39 reflects significant volatility, creating both challenges and opportunities for investors. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 16.67 suggests that the market might be undervaluing its future earnings potential compared to its historical performance.

Despite the absence of trailing P/E and other valuation metrics, Intuit shines with a remarkable revenue growth of 41.00% and a strong return on equity at 23.46%, highlighting its efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ investments. Furthermore, a robust free cash flow of over $5.3 billion indicates ample liquidity, enabling the company to reinvest in its business or return capital to shareholders.

Intuit’s dividend yield stands at a decent 1.05% with a payout ratio of 29.67%, presenting a balanced approach between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth. This financial strategy aligns with the company’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects.

Analyst sentiment towards Intuit remains overwhelmingly positive, with 27 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and just 1 sell rating. The average target price is set at $613.76, signaling a potential upside of 39.45% from its current trading levels. This optimistic outlook is further supported by the target price range between $340.00 and $916.00, presenting a broad spectrum of potential valuation scenarios.

From a technical standpoint, Intuit’s stock is navigating below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $519.76 and $657.12 respectively. This technical setup, combined with a relative strength index (RSI) of 50.53, suggests a neutral momentum, with the possibility for either upward or downward shifts. The MACD indicator, at -27.33, and the signal line at -40.92, reflect recent bearish momentum, indicating that investors should keep an eye on potential trend reversals.

Intuit’s comprehensive product offerings, from QuickBooks’ robust financial management solutions to TurboTax’s tax preparation services, cater to a wide range of consumer and business needs. Its strategic acquisition of Credit Karma has further strengthened its foothold in the personal finance domain, providing consumers with valuable financial insights and recommendations.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit continues to leverage its innovative capabilities to drive growth and shareholder value. As the company expands its services and adapts to evolving market dynamics, investors should consider the potential risks and rewards associated with holding or acquiring shares of this tech giant.

For investors seeking exposure to the technology sector with a focus on financial management solutions, Intuit Inc. presents a compelling opportunity. With a robust growth trajectory, strong cash flow, and positive analyst sentiment, Intuit is well-positioned to deliver value to its shareholders in the long term.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Intu Properties plc Derby Joint Venture Completion

intu Properties Plc Appoint CFO with extensive & highly relevant experience of refinancing

Intu Properties PLC Expect the remainder of 2019 to be challenging

intu properties plc and Cale Street 50/50 joint venture for the intu Derby

Intu Properties PLC Appoint Matthew Roberts as Chief Executive

Intu Properties Plc Winning destinations delivered resilient income streams in a challenging market

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple