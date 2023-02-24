Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

HeiQ plc “exceptional upside” in share price and earnings, says Gervais Williams (LON:HEIQ)

HeiQ

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked his view on portfolio company HeiQ plc in a recent wide ranging interview.

DirectorsTalk said: Revenues are up 17% in the first half of the financial year and they have been on an impressive run of acquisitions. In mid-January, they completed the acquisition of a UK-based IP company, Tarn-Pure. Now, HeiQ is expecting strong growth in the use of their antimicrobials copper and silver but what’s your view on the company?

Gervais Williams commented:

“Well, what I think is interesting about this one is they’ve been selling masks with these technologies in it which helps to reduce the viral load in your lungs, over the last two years. Obviously, there’s less mask sales this year because COVID is less severe so they’ve had slightly lower current revenues.

In particular, the opportunities in some of the products that came to market are not only well positioned for the future but could become products in their own right, particularly cellulose which is hoping to replace nylon in due course.

So, there’s just exceptional upside and, like many of the other portfolio holdings, these are companies which have tremendous upside potential, cash generative over the next 2 or 3 years, as they succeed, but are currently exceptionally overlooked in terms of share prices.”

HeiQ plc (LON: HEIQ) is a leader in material innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile and material effects in the market today.

Tarn-Pure is a UK-based intellectual property company holding critical EU and UK regulatory registrations to sell elemental copper and elemental silver for use in disinfecting hygiene applications. HeiQ generates significant silver technology sales and the acquired regulatory asset will enable it to further increase these sales, HeiQ recently announced.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/QoOom
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.