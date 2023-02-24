HeiQ plc “exceptional upside” in share price and earnings, says Gervais Williams (LON:HEIQ)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked his view on portfolio company HeiQ plc in a recent wide ranging interview.

DirectorsTalk said: Revenues are up 17% in the first half of the financial year and they have been on an impressive run of acquisitions. In mid-January, they completed the acquisition of a UK-based IP company, Tarn-Pure. Now, HeiQ is expecting strong growth in the use of their antimicrobials copper and silver but what’s your view on the company?

Gervais Williams commented:

“Well, what I think is interesting about this one is they’ve been selling masks with these technologies in it which helps to reduce the viral load in your lungs, over the last two years. Obviously, there’s less mask sales this year because COVID is less severe so they’ve had slightly lower current revenues.

In particular, the opportunities in some of the products that came to market are not only well positioned for the future but could become products in their own right, particularly cellulose which is hoping to replace nylon in due course.

So, there’s just exceptional upside and, like many of the other portfolio holdings, these are companies which have tremendous upside potential, cash generative over the next 2 or 3 years, as they succeed, but are currently exceptionally overlooked in terms of share prices.”