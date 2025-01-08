Guidewire Software, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$208.70’, now 22.4% Upside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. with ticker code (GWRE) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $231.00 and $135.00 calculating the average target share price we see $208.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $170.45 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $185.93 and the 200 day moving average is $152.57. The market cap for the company is 14.29B. The current share price for the company is: $171.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,496,052,927 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 450.24, revenue per share of $11.92 and a -1.55% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.