Globus Medical, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.69’, now 24.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Globus Medical, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GMED) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $115.00 and $90.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $98.69. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $79.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $86.10 and the 200 day MA is $75.80. The company has a market cap of 10.74B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $78.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,372,220,977 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 105.5, revenue per share of $18.56 and a 5.33% return on assets.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The Company’s product categories include Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions consist primarily of implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used in a range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Its spine products address the majority of conditions affecting the spine, including degenerative conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma. It provides solutions that facilitate both open and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. It includes traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screws and rod systems. Its orthopedic trauma solutions are designed to treat a variety of orthopedic fracture patterns and patient anatomies in the upper and lower extremities, as well as the hip. Enabling Technologies is comprised of imaging, navigation and robotics (INR) solutions for assisted surgery.

