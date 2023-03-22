Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Global Connectivity plc to “generate attractive returns” with £75m injection, says Fund Manager

Global Connectivity plc

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked by DirectorsTalk his thoughts on portfolio company Global Connectivity plc (AQSE:GCON).

DirectorsTalk asked: Global Connectivity, formerly known as Rural Broadband Solutions, is bringing high speed, 5G ready connectivity to rural communities in the UK. It’s had a recent capital and skills injection by Tiger Infrastructure Partners Fund, so it seems to be in a much better position to expand. What are your thoughts?

Gervais Williams commented:

“What’s interesting about this company is it’s expanding its broadband network prior to the Tiger investment , it’s got an established position, there’s plenty more opportunity and it can invest at a faster rate than originally expected.

The Company are expected to generate attractive cash returns in the medium and longer term, and what’s interesting is Tiger are now coming in and investing in their subsidiary. It’s not just a small amount of money, this is a £1 million company and Tiger are investing £75 million into one of their subsidiaries, and their 15% current interest which we retain as that £75 million goes in, effectively might be worth £10 million on that basis.

It’s incredible to find a company that overlooked, I think that’s where we are because markets have been so unsettled and because the UK has been a market that’s been unsettled for some time. Most investors don’t keep an eye on the smaller end of the market, the opportunity for some of these companies to not just succeed but for their share prices to recover when it comes is pretty exciting as far as we’re concerned.”

Keith Harris, Executive Chairman of Global Connectivity, commented in its Trading Update dated 22 February 2023:

“Tiger shares our vision that we have long held for the business and they add the financial strength  to allow us to fulfil that vision. We are delighted with how the relationship has evolved over the past five months to assist communities in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Wales as well as other rural areas throughout the United Kingdom to solve their immediate and growing requirement for reliable, gigabit-capable connectivity. We are now actively engaged in investigating appropriate investment opportunities for GCON to continue its expansion.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/whRBj
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.