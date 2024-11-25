Follow us on:

Fresnillo Plc 11.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Fresnillo Plc with ticker (LON:FRES) now has a potential upside of 11.0% according to Berenberg Bank.

FRES.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 720 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fresnillo Plc share price of 649 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 11.0%. Trading has ranged between 435 (52 week low) and 782 (52 week high) with an average of 1,256,704 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,707,229,344.

Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has seven operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and San Julian, an underground gold and silver miner. The Company owns a number of subsidiaries in South and North America.



