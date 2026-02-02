Experian PLC (EXPN.L) Stock Analysis: Is a 54% Upside Within Reach?

Experian PLC (EXPN.L), a stalwart in the Industrials sector and a leader in Consulting Services, has garnered significant attention following an intriguing analyst consensus suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. With a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, this Dublin-based data and technology powerhouse is a cornerstone in the financial and consumer services industries across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Currently trading at 2,758 GBp, Experian’s stock price sits near the lower end of its 52-week range of 2,695.00 to 4,088.00 GBp. Such a position often signals a potential buying opportunity, particularly when analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. Of the 19 analysts covering Experian, 18 have issued ‘Buy’ ratings against just one ‘Sell’, with no ‘Hold’ ratings in sight. The average target price stands at 4,252.83 GBp, underscoring the potential for significant appreciation.

Despite the enthusiasm, some valuation metrics are notably absent or unconventional. The forward P/E ratio is an eye-catching 1,377.93, a figure that may raise eyebrows among value-focused investors. However, Experian’s robust revenue growth of 12.20% and a commendable return on equity of 26.77% indicate a company with strong operational performance and effective management.

The technical indicators provide a mixed picture. The stock’s current price is below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are 3,268.46 and 3,629.41 GBp, respectively. This typically suggests bearish sentiment in the short to medium term. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.15 suggests the stock is approaching oversold territory, potentially hinting at a rebound. The MACD and Signal Line further reflect recent negative momentum with values of -163.81 and -105.98, respectively.

For income-focused investors, Experian offers a modest dividend yield of 1.76%, supported by a payout ratio of 42.47%. This indicates a sustainable dividend policy, allowing the company to reinvest a significant portion of its earnings back into growth initiatives while rewarding shareholders.

Experian’s strategic focus on analytics, predictive tools, and fraud prevention services positions it well in a digital-first world where data is king. Its comprehensive suite of services, from credit risk management to customer engagement solutions, serves a diverse clientele across financial services, health care, retail, and more, ensuring stable, diversified revenue streams.

Investors should weigh the promising analyst outlook and the company’s solid revenue growth against the high valuation metrics and recent technical signals. Experian’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory in a competitive and rapidly evolving market will be crucial in realizing the predicted upside. As always, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment horizon when evaluating opportunities in Experian PLC.