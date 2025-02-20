Exelixis, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$36.89’, now 7.9% Upside Potential

Exelixis, Inc. with ticker code (EXEL) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $45.00 and $23.00 calculating the average target share price we see $36.89. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.20 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $34.26 while the 200 day moving average is $28.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.82B. The current share price for the company is: $35.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,586,086,233 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.93, revenue per share of $7.48 and a 14.64% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.